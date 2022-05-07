The Gegharkunik Regional Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee has accepted the criminal case initiated on the case of inflicting severe insult and beating.

According to preliminary data, a report was received by the administrative head of Zolakar settlement in 2022. On May 5, at 1:30 pm, near the village of Yeranos, he received bodily injuries during an argument with his fellow villager, the latter’s brother.

During the preparation of the materials based on the report, a number of circumstances of the incident were revealed.

In particular, on May 5, at around 12:30 pm, a group of citizens blocked the Martuni-Shan highway section of Yeranos settlement to carry out a protest action.

At that time, a dispute arose over the “fellow villager” of the administrative head of Zolakar settlement, who was leaving for Yerevan at that time to meet his relatives, which was accompanied by extremely obscene insults and curses. The dispute was also intervened by the brother of the mentioned fellow villager, who hit the head of the administrative head on the face, causing a “nose bone”.

Taking into account that there is a legal basis for initiating a criminal case in the prepared materials, a criminal case was initiated in the RA Police under Article 118 of the RA Criminal Code, Article 137.1, Part 1, which was sent to the RA Investigative Committee for investigation in Gegharkunik. Regional Investigation Department և to accept proceedings.

An investigation is underway. Necessary measures are taken to find out all the circumstances of the case, to ensure an objective and comprehensive investigation.

Assignments were given to the investigative body.