Yesterday, on April 8, a tragic incident took place in Tavush region. At around 6:20 pm, the Ijjan Police Department received a call from Ijjan Medical Center that a woman had committed suicide by hanging herself in one of the settlements of Tavush region.

It turned out that on the same day, at around 6:00 pm, 25-year-old Araksya T. committed suicide by hanging herself from the roof of the front of the barn next to their house. Գ. According to Shamshyan, a note was found in his pocket. While the police and investigators were clarifying the circumstances of the incident, on the same day, at 8:35 pm, the Ijjan Police Department received a call from the Ijjan Medical Center that a man had committed suicide by hanging himself in one of the settlements of Tavush region.

