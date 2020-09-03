A Coronavirus Superspreader Infected Over 20 People on a Single Bus Ride, Study Finds

When 67 Buddhist passengers and their driver boarded a bus in Ningbo, China, on January 19, 2020, it’s likely that only one person among them was incubating the coronavirus. None knew or expected they’d get ill that day, so no one was wearing a mask.

Days later, a total of 24 passengers from that bus were ill.

A new study out Tuesday in JAMA Internal Medicine shows how that one initial illness likely spread out to a third of the bus, in a round trip journey that took place more than 570 miles (917 kilometres) east of Wuhan, and lasted just an hour and 40 minutes.

It’s another clear warning that being inside poorly-ventilated spaces with the coronavirus, even at a “safe” distance of 6 feet away from seemingly healthy people harbouring the virus, is a bad idea, especially when no one is wearing a mask.

“This is certainly concerning,” Scott Weisenberg, the medical director of travel medicine at NYU Langone, and an infectious disease physician, told Insider, after taking a look at the study.

“In the right setting, the six foot rule does not protect you against getting SARS-CoV-2 [the novel coronavirus].”

From one infection to 23 more

The infected person who boarded the bus that fateful day wasn’t showing symptoms, just yet. The person had, however, been at a dinner just two nights previously with…