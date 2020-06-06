A coronavirus patient has died due to delayed emergency care – Pashinyan – Panorama

There are some 200 coronavirus contaminated sufferers in Armenia who’re ready for hospitalization, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said on Saturday on the briefing following the assembly on the Commandant’s Office.

“Our healthcare system has become overwhelmed to the extent that we are unable to hospitalize patients who require hospital treatment,” Pashinyan stated.

In the phrases of the PM, there has been a case when a patient had died due to the delayed emergency care. He added that the reason for the dying was partly due to the family members who failed to report correct details about the patient’s situation to the well being service.

Another two deaths had been recorded in a hospital division, whereas they’d have to be at intensive care unit, in accordance to Pashinyan.