Private Armen Hrant Babayan, a contract soldier of one of the military units located in the north-eastern direction of the republic, was wounded by a mine explosion on May 17 at around 4:15 p.m. His life is not in danger.
An investigation is underway to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident.
REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA
MINISTRY OF DEFENSE
DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION AND PUBLIC RELATIONS
