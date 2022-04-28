On April 28, at around 7:20 pm, according to preliminary data, Samvel Sedrak Sanoyan (born in 2002), a conscript of the N military unit of the RA Ministry of Defense, was shot by a fellow serviceman.

Private Sanoyan died on the way to the hospital. An investigation is underway to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident.

MINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA

DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION AND PUBLIC RELATIONS