A Connecticut inmate killed himself with a mask meant to prevent the spread of Covid-19, officials say

The inmate’s death has actually been ruled a suicide, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner informed CNN.

Daniel Ocasio, 32, was discovered simply after 5a m. Wednesday at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville, Connecticut, with a ligature connected around his neck, DOC spokesperson Andrius Banevicius stated in a declaration sent out to CNN.

“The ligature was made from the cloth mask issued to the offender population to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus,” the declaration stated. Staff tried to supply medical help and called 911, the DOC stated. Ocasio was taken to a regional healthcare facility where he was noticable dead.

His death is under examination by the DOC’s Security Division and the Connecticut State Police, Banevicius stated.

Ocasio, from Windsor, Connecticut, had actually been at the center in the Uncasville location of Montville given that August 5 on a charge of third-degree theft, according to the DOC. He was being hung on a bond of $10,000.

His death comes at a time when jail reform supporters are raising the alarm about the threats prisoners deal with in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Prisons and prisons have actually ended up being hotbeds for the virus and clusters have been reported in correctional facilities throughout the nation.
According to an analysis published in July by scientists at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the rate of infection amongst detainees and prisoners had to do with 5.5 times greater than in the basic United States population. Researchers stated the detainee infection rate was 3,251 cases …

