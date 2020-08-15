A Connecticut inmate killed himself with a mask meant to prevent the spread of Covid-19, officials say

The inmate’s death has actually been ruled a suicide, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner informed CNN.

Daniel Ocasio, 32, was discovered simply after 5a m. Wednesday at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville, Connecticut, with a ligature connected around his neck, DOC spokesperson Andrius Banevicius stated in a declaration sent out to CNN.

“The ligature was made from the cloth mask issued to the offender population to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus,” the declaration stated. Staff tried to supply medical help and called 911, the DOC stated. Ocasio was taken to a regional healthcare facility where he was noticable dead.

His death is under examination by the DOC’s Security Division and the Connecticut State Police, Banevicius stated.

Read The Full Article