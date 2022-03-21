On March 26, at 19:00, Arno Babajanyan Concert Hall will host a concert entitled “Sun Bells և Friends”, which is dedicated to the World Down Syndrome Day.

The concert will be attended by “Sunny Bells” ensemble (artistic director: Manush Harutyunyan), RA Honored Art Worker Vahagn Hayrapetyan (piano), Varsenik Avanyan (vocals), Artyom Manukyan (cello), “Yerevan” string quartet.

March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD). are dedicated to breaking stereotypes about the realization of rights, inclusion.

The event was organized by “Ar-Children” NGO և Armenian State Philharmonic.