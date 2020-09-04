A Complete Appraisal Of 001 Bingo

A lot of businesses like to claim that they are first in their fields and 001 Bingo is no different. But is it true? Although we can’t answer that for you, we can provide some information and games available on 001 Bingo so that you can decide whether you wish to register as a member on their site. Then perhaps one day, you can tell us if 001 Bingo is deserving of being number one. And if it isn’t, there are plenty of the newest sites to launch worth visiting as well!

Background information

The consensus is that the safety and quality of 001 Bingo are strong.

While being owned by Fable Media, the site is managed by ExlectraWorks Limited. Both parent companies are pretty experienced in the field so even though 001 is relatively new, we are confident in their ability to provide quality gaming services that are indicative of their skills.

Furthermore, 001 is licensed through strong licensers (i.e. the UK Gambling Commission and the Gibraltar Gaming Commission) which makes it that much more of a reliable and safe gambling site.

Who has access to 001 Bingo?

However, 001 Bingo is not available in every country — not that it’s that bad a thing since going international is a pretty tall order.

Some countries who can play 001 are the UK, Sweden, and Ireland. For the full/updated list, you can look up the bottom of their website.

001 Bingo Hall

There is a pretty impressive list of bingo variations on the site including Big Ben (90-Ball) and City Hall (30-Ball). There might also be additional variations that will unlock upon registration.

The price of a ticket ranges from £0.01 to £0.25 while the cash prize can vary depending on the variation and number of players — anywhere from £2 to £2,000.

Upon entering a game, a new window will pop-up and in it, a comprehensive one-page room. On the left, you’ll have the numbers and ticket booths to pre-purchase tickets. On the right will be some interface settings, other casino games, and a convenient chat room.

001 also has progressive jackpots that start at £50. It has climbed up to £2,500 before so it does get quite interesting.

Business is going great as they have about 350 customers at one point.

Casino games

From slots to poker, 001’s casino has a decent range of games to choose from, considering that they are a bingo hall. They also engage first-rate software developers like NETEnt and Microgaming so that’s a great sign.

Firstly, their table games include mainly roulettes and blackjacks like European Roulette Pro and Blackjack Charlie 7. There are other table games but if there is one minor thing we could change, it would probably be to include more of other games (other than blackjack and roulette).

The stakes begin at £1 and can run up to £100 or more.

Secondly, they do have some video poker games, although the quality here is not like those seen in the other games. That said, it is pretty rare for bingo halls to even have video poker in the first place so although the selection is limited, this is still a bonus on our list.

In case you were wondering, the stakes range from £0.10 to a maximum of £5 per round.

Unlike video poker, slots usually make up the majority of most bingo hall’s casino. Thankfully, 001 does live up to the standards given their huge selection of both slot machines — e.g. Jack in the Box, Secret Garden, Easter Bunny — and slot themes — e.g. horror, flowers, zombie. In fact, the variety of themes is so comprehensive that we are confident it can cater to whatever your preference may be.

Last but not least, their scratch tickets ought to round-out their casino games selection.

Banking choices

The options for both deposits and withdrawals are the same. They include banking methods like PayPal, Visa, and Mastercard. Withdrawal methods will automatically be the same as the deposit method you used from six months prior.

The minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts are £10 and £1 respectively. You can withdraw however much you want as long as the amount is within that stated under your account’s “withdrawal cash” portion. The good news is that extra fees will not be charged for both deposit and withdrawal and the progressive jackpot winners will be paid in full.

Deals and Offers

Let’s kick off with the Welcome Offer which has 300%, 150%, and 100% bonuses (with a cap for each) that are up for grabs in your first, second, and third deposits respectively. These bonuses have a four times playthrough and have to be done within 30 days. If you made full claims on all three deposits, £230 will be added to your funds.

The Free Bingo deal lets at most 7-day old customers get 12 tickets each game for free with a prize of £1 to £2 with a four times playthrough. Players who follow through with this deal will receive £3,000 worth of tickets. That said, bonus winnings can’t be withdrawn.

There are other main promotions including Sliding Jackpots, Midweek Treat, Bingo Bash, Night Owls, and Penny Bingo, all of which have pretty exciting prizes to be won.

What’s also interesting is their points systems where customers can get a point for every £2 and £10 spent on bingo and slots respectively. These points can be exchanged for money minimally 500 points at once and a maximum of 2,000 per week. There are other bingo sites with better rates for points but the casino at 001 bingo triumphs, if that’s what’s more important to you.

Mobile compatibility

You can easily access 001 Bingo from your browser without having to download any apps. The quality is still well-founded and all of the bingo games as well as the majority of casino games are still available on mobile devices. That said, the number of games still available on mobile phones differ between countries.

Customer service

As some bingo sites are unresponsive to their emails, it’s awesome that 001 bingo has a phone number, contact form, and a live chat for customers to get in touch with them. The contact form is an especially effective contact method for customers with more urgent queries.

Conclusion

The final verdict of 001 Bingo? It is definitely a site that we would recommend to individuals who love both bingo and casino games. With the great quantity and quality of the games and promotions, we are confident that many will enjoy their site. But just so you know, if you like bingo more than the casino, then there are similar sites out there with better point rates than 001.