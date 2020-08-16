A college student used GPT-3 to write fake blog posts and ended up at the top of Hacker News

College student William Porr used the language-generating AI tool GPT-3 to produce a fake blog post that just recently landed inthe No 1 area on Hacker News,MIT Technology Review reported Porr was attempting to show that the material produced by GPT-3 might deceive individuals into thinking it was composed by a human. And, he informed MIT Technology Review, “it was super easy, actually, which was the scary part.”

So to set the phase in case you’re not knowledgeable about GPT-3: It’s the newest variation of a series of AI autocomplete tools developed by San Francisco- based OpenAI, and has actually remained in advancement for numerous years. At its many fundamental, GPT-3 (which means “generative pre-trained transformer”) auto-completes your text based upon triggers from a human author.

My associate James Vincent discusses how it works: