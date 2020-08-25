A Collapsed Cliff Has Revealed 313 Million-Year-Old Fossil Footprints in The Grand Canyon

A opportunity discovery throughout a walking in Grand Canyon National Park in 2016 wound up exposing unusual footprints left by something that likewise strolled there when, long, long back.

So long back, in truth, that these ancient tracks– left roughly 313 million years back– represent the earliest footprints ever discovered in this impressive, marvelous environment, according to a brand-new research study.

“These are by far the oldest vertebrate tracks in Grand Canyon, which is known for its abundant fossil tracks,” says palaeontologist Stephen Rowland from the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

“More significantly, they are among the oldest tracks on Earth of shelled-egg-laying animals, such as reptiles, and the earliest evidence of vertebrate animals walking in sand dunes.”

Artist’s impression. (Emily Waldman)

Not bad for a fortunate discover on a treking path. But the scenarios behind the discovery, made on a course called Bright Angel Trail, are a lot more serendipitous than they appear.

The fossil footprints in concern were discovered on the side of a stone that fell off a close-by cliff, exposing a stratigraphic sample of the Manakacha Formation: a layer of ancient rock put down roughly 315 million years back.

In other words, if the cliff had actually never ever collapsed, the stone would never ever have actually been come across by hikers on the …