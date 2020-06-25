A clear sign of William Barr’s scandalous abuse of power

I was trained at the Justice Department that the prosecutor has only a few things that matter: independence and credibility. Those twin virtues have guided the Justice Department for generations. But now, sadly, the Justice Department has sacrificed its independence and credibility in the name of politics — specifically, protection of Trump and people around him.

Zelinsky’s testimony reflects a more substantial conflict occurring within the Justice Department. On one side are Barr and his enablers, who may actually value politics above all else. On the other, stand the thousands of career prosecutors who do their jobs, without fear or favor, every single day. And I am aware who will win: the real prosecutors. Because someday, Barr will undoubtedly be gone, however the real prosecutors will remain. Barr has poorly damaged the Justice Department, but it’ll survive, it will recover, and it surely will get back to doing equal justice under the law.

Now, your questions:

Jay (Michigan): Is the Court of Appeals ruling dismissing the Michael Flynn case the conclusion of the line, or can Judge Sullivan just take further actions?

It is essential to understand what the Flynn decision is and just isn’t. It is primarily a procedural ruling affirming the principle that, generally, it really is up to the Executive Branch (through the Justice Department) to decide whether to prosecute or dismiss a case. It does not, however, vindicate Flynn’s conduct or the process where the Justice Department made the virtually unprecedented decision to dismiss the case.

Fan (Texas): Given that the DACA program was an executive action taken by President Obama (but never passed by Congress), shouldn’t President Trump have the legal authority to reverse it by his or her own executive action?

This is, in essence, what the President tried to accomplish. The administration’s argument was, essentially, when one president can make policy by executive action, then a next president has the same power to un-do that executive action.

But last week the Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration’s effort to rescind Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects from deportation certain undocumented immigrants who found the United States as children using their parents.

Opponents of the proceed to end DACA argued successfully that the Trump administration failed to follow the correct administrative procedure in its effort to get rid of the program, and that the move to end DACA was “arbitrary and capricious” — not grounded in any reasonable governmental principle, essentially.

The Supreme Court agreed , rejecting the administration’s effort to rescind DACA with a five to four vote, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the traditional four-justice liberal bloc (Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan). The court did, however, leave the door open for the Trump administration to try again, if it could follow proper administrative procedures. So at the least an estimated 650,000 “Dreamers” remain protected from deportation — at least for the time being. The court’s decision leaves open the ability for the administration to use again.

Marjorie (New York): Is there in whatever way to change what the law states so Supreme Court justices and other federal judges usually do not serve life time terms?

Article III of the Constitution establishes that, once nominated and confirmed by the Senate, all federal judges “hold their office during good behavior,” which means they’ve lifetime appointment (barring resignation or removal by impeachment).

The only method to change that is by amending the Constitution itself — an arduous process requiring votes of two-thirds of the House and the Senate, plus ratification from three-fourths of all state legislatures. So while a change in the law is obviously possible, it needs an overwhelming political consensus and will to pass a Constitutional amendment.

Some have suggested that term limits might be imposed by legislation, nonetheless it would be an uphill climb to square such a new law with the Constitution’s “during good behavior” language.

