A Chinese vaccine maker is injecting employees and their families with its COVID-19 candidate

Dr. Yin Weidong, chief executive of the Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, told Reuters on Sunday that 90% of Sinovac’s employees—as many as 3,000 workers—and their families have been injected with the company’s leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate even though it hasn’t completed late-stage trials.

Sinovac and other Chinese firms are currently in the pole position in the global race for a vaccine, contributing to five of the nine vaccine efforts that have reached late-stage phase three trials. Sinovac’s announcement demonstrates how Chinese firms are pushing the envelope in developing a potential vaccine, engaging in unorthodox and potentially troubling methods to reach the finish line first.

Yin showcased his company’s vaccine candidate to the public for the first time at a trade show in Beijing on Sunday. He said that he and Sinovac employees had been injected with the vaccine as a safety protocol to ensure that a potential COVID-19 outbreak wouldn’t impede Sinovac’s research and manufacturing processes.

