A Boeing 737 with 133 passengers on board crashed in southern China, China Central Television reported. A Boeing 737 passenger plane of China Eastern Airlines crashed in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China due to a forest fire. It is mentioned that there is no information about the victims. Rescuers arrived at the scene.

