A Chinese company says its vaccine will be ready by December—but it won’t be cheap

Sinopharm, a state-owned Chinese pharmaceutical company, says that its COVID-19 vaccine will reach market by December, however its most likely price is much greater than any advance for a coronavirus vaccine up until now.

“It is expected to cost a few hundred yuan for a shot, and for two shots it should be less than 1000 yuan ($145),” Sinopharm CEO Liu Jingzhen, informed a Chinese newspaper today.

Liu stated that the expense is “not very high,” however, in truth, it’s considerably more costly than the predicted costs of its peers.

Moderna, the American vaccine maker, says it will charge $32 to $37 per dose ofits vaccine Johnson & Johnson, the American pharmaceutical company, just recently struck a deal with the U.S. federal government that recommends its vaccine will expense around $10 per shot.Pfizer, the U.S. pharmaceutical company, confirmed in July that it would set a cost ceiling of $20 per dosage of its possiblevaccine In the U.K., AstraZeneca, the British pharmaceutical company, and Oxford University might provide their vaccine prospect for as low as $3 per injection.

Johnson & Johnson has said that it prefers a single shot method, however– like Sinopharm, Moderna, Pfizer, and Oxford–it will most likely administer its vaccines in 2 dosages. In the two-shot method, a 2nd, booster jab of the vaccine is …

Read The Full Article