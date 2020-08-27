A chemical fire is burning at a plant near Lake Charles, Louisiana, governor says

CNN/MapBox

Laura will continue to deteriorate as it crosses into Arkansas later on today and over night. However, this does not decrease the impacts it might have on the state.

Tropical Storm- force winds will sweep throughout the area. With at times, gusts over 60mph. “Winds this strong could down trees and power lines, with power outages possible,” says the National Weather Service inLittle Rock

There is likewise a minor threat for twisters throughout the majority of the state. Tornadoes connected with typhoons and hurricanes are frequently separated and tend to be quick and weak.

“Even so, they can still cause damage,” the National Weather Service cautions.

In addition, 4 to 6 inches of rains is projection from Texarkana to simply northeast ofLittle Rock

With this rain boiling down in simply a brief quantity of time, flash flooding is most likely.

“Flash flooding could be serious in places,” the Little Rock weather condition workplace stated.