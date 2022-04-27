The protest march led by the head of the NA “I have honor” faction, the leader of the “Homeland” party Arthur Vanetsyan started from Freedom Square.

Before the march, Arthur Vanetsyan emphasized that the movement is gaining momentum not only in Yerevan, but also in almost all regions and villages of Armenia.

“People say that they do not agree to lose their dignity, they do not agree that their homeland be handed over to the enemy in parts,” he said.

Arthur Vanetsyan mentioned that the change of power is an intermediate way to achieve the main goal of those who came out of the struggle.

“Yes, first of all we must achieve a change of government, so that later we can have the dream of all of us – a powerful country, a great homeland, Armenia-Artsakh, a dignified Armenian living in those two lands,” said the opposition figure.

Arthur Vanetsyan stressed that no one can trample on Armenian dignity ․ That dignity has been, will remain.

The march under the slogans “Armenia, stand up, Artsakh, stand up, Armenian nation, stand up” started from Freedom Square to the central streets of the capital.