The Tumanyan Police Department received operative information about promoting prostitution.

Realizing the received data, on May 2, two residents of Lori region were presented to the Tumanyan Police Department. One of them said that in 2020-2021. During one of the snack bars on the Vanadzor-Alaverdi road, at the urging and persuasion of the businessman, he had sexual intercourse with customers for money. After each meeting, the 61-year-old snack entrepreneur gave him 1000 drams and kept the rest of the money, but, according to the preliminary agreement, the money had to be divided equally.

The other woman said that at the urging and persuasion of the entrepreneur of the same snack bar, she had sex with customers for money for about 3 years, with a preliminary agreement, and after each meeting, the 61-year-old entrepreneur gave 5,000 drams.

During the preparation of the materials, the identity of the regular customers of the snack bar was clarified. They were found and gave a confessional explanation.

The 61-year-old owner of the snack bar was found by the measures taken by the officers of the Tumanyan Police Department.

A criminal case was initiated, which was sent to the investigation committee.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.

RA Police