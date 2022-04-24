Emenihaber.am – After Istanbul-Armenian MP Karo Paylan submitted a bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide to the Turkish parliament (Mejlis), hate speech was directed against him by the Turkish government and political circles.

In response to Paylan’s defense, a campaign of support was launched in the Turkish domain of social media with various hashtags.

#KaroPaylan is not alone

# GaroPaylanYalnızDeğil:

#Let’s shine

# YanındayızGaroPaylan /:

The posts in support of Karo Paylan, who has become a target of hate speech, are increasing on social networks. Here is one of them.

“MP Karo Paylan appeared in the target of hate speech only because he expressed his own opinion.

We have witnessed many times how such targeting causes great disasters and destructions.

That’s why we emphasize once again that Karo Paylan is not alone. “