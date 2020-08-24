A California firefighter was robbed as he battled a blaze in Santa Cruz

“It’s absolutely disgusting behavior, I can’t, frankly, I can’t believe that somebody would actually have the nerve to break into a firefighter’s vehicle or enter their vehicle to steal something from them when they’re there to protect the community. Honestly it blows me away,” Chief Deputy Chris Clark with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office stated throughout a interview on Sunday.
Officials stated they are still examining who took the firefighter’s wallet. The occurrence follows a case of robbery that happened days prior.
The Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office got reports on Friday of looters in a community. Deputies reacted to the scene and tried to stop 2 cars. One stopped and the other tried to run away, however ended up in a ditch.
Authorities detained Jose Gandarilla, Susana Luna, Crystal Araujo, Sara Loretz and Crystle Parstch-Lucchesi on many charges, consisting of robbery, grand theft, conspiracy to devote a criminal activity and break-in.
CNN was not able to reach the suspects for remark. It is unidentified if any of them have lawyers.
“It takes a special person to wake up in the morning and say ‘You know what, I’m going to go victimize and traumatize people who have already been through everything that this community has been through’,” Sheriff Jim Hart stated throughout a Sunday interview.