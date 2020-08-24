A California firefighter was robbed as he battled a blaze in Santa Cruz

“It’s absolutely disgusting behavior, I can’t, frankly, I can’t believe that somebody would actually have the nerve to break into a firefighter’s vehicle or enter their vehicle to steal something from them when they’re there to protect the community. Honestly it blows me away,” Chief Deputy Chris Clark with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office stated throughout a interview on Sunday.

Officials stated they are still examining who took the firefighter’s wallet. The occurrence follows a case of robbery that happened days prior.

Five individuals were detained for targeting houses of locals left due to wildfires in Santa Cruz County, the constable’s department stated Friday on Facebook

The Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office got reports on Friday of looters in a community. Deputies reacted to the scene and tried to stop 2 cars. One stopped and the other tried to run away, however ended up in a ditch.