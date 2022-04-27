The ARF youth and the deputies of the “Hayastan” faction Kristine Vardanyan և Tados Avetisyan carried out an action in front of the government.

They brought red paint in a bucket in front of the government, declaring that it symbolizes Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s “thirst for blood.”

Tados Avetisyan dipped his hands in a bucket full of red paint, pressing his hands to the floor.

The police knocked the opposition deputy to the ground, dragging him and transporting him to a police car.

Avetisyan was later released, but a group of young people carrying out an action were detained.