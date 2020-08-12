A Broadway musical will debut on Netflix before it opens onstage

Netflix is coordinating with the production business behind Diana: A New Musical for a Broadway initially: it’s bringing the musical to customers in the house before the phase production opens to the general public.

The relocation follows Broadway was closed down in late March due to the fact that of the pandemic. It hasn’t resumed. Although a handful of programs played onstage in sneak peeks, Diana wasn’t able to formally open on Broadway before the shutdown. Instead of waiting to get the program on phases next year (or whenever Broadway resumes), manufacturers Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall, and The Araca Group chose to partner with Netflix to get the program out, according to Deadline The program, which has to do with the late Princess Diana and stars Jeanna de Waal in the titular function, will be shot in an empty theater forNetflix The musical will hit Netflix in early 2021 before opening on Broadway on May 25 th, 2021.

“We speak for the entire company when we say that we couldn’t be more excited to finally be able to share our show with theater lovers everywhere,” the manufacturerssaid in a press release “Though there is no substitute for the live theater, we are honored to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide.”

Theater productions are ending up being a huge competitive company in …