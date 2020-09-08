A blockbuster IPO briefly made a bottled water entrepreneur China’s richest man

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Nongfu Springs, a Chinese bottled-water giant, saw its stock soar as much as 85% in its first day of trading on Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday. Its debut is the fourth-best ever among firms raising at least $1 billion in Hong Kong, and it briefly crowned founder Zhong Shanshan China’s richest man.

Nongfu’s stock opened at 38.4 HKD ($4.95), nearly twice its pre-trading price of 21.5 HKD ($2.76), which sent Zhong’s net worth skyrocketing to $59 billion. The spike briefly put Zhong’s wealth ahead of China’s two richest tech billionaires: Jack Ma, founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba who’s worth $57 billion, and Pony Ma, founder of tech giant Tencent whose personal fortune totals some $52 billion.

The company’s stock closed at 33.1 HKD ($4.27). The IPO raised $1.1 billion. With a net worth of $51 billion, Zhong, who owns 84% of Nongfu’s stock, ended Tuesday as China’s third-wealthiest man, according to Bloomberg. Before the IPO, Zhong’s net worth was an estimated $19 billion. In 2019, Forbes ranked him No. 186 on its list of billionaires in China.

