A Black man was detained while jogging for fitting a suspect description and later offered a job with the sheriff’s department

Video shared by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office showed how the incident unfolded.

On August 27, Volusia County Sheriff’s officers were on the lookout for a man suspected of stealing a weed eater/leaf blower from a shed behind a home, according to the sheriff’s report on the incident. One deputy came upon 28-year-old Joseph Griffin, who was jogging and who matched the description of the burglary suspect.

“Hey Buddy, you’re not in any trouble or anything. There’s a burglary that happened — you kind of fit the description,” an officer is heard saying on body camera footage released by VSO as he gets out of his vehicle and approaches a sweaty Griffin. “Let me just make sure that you’re not him,” the officer says.

Griffin looks surprised when he responds saying, “Really?” and says he has his ID.

As Griffin pulls out his ID, the officer points to Griffin’s attire and says, “Literally they said, white tank top, black shorts and they said that you had a beard.” “So, I’m not saying it’s you, but it was a Black male — again — not saying it’s you, buddy,” the officer reiterates. The officer steps back and radios his colleagues while Griffin is seen on body cam footage repeatedly looking down at his phone. He started a Facebook Live and was recording the encounter. In what appears to be an edited video of the Facebook Live posted on Griffin’s Facebook timeline, he’s seen breathing heavily and the officer can be heard telling him, “Listen, just bear with me OK? Because, you…

