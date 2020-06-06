A bishop in El Paso kneeled in prayer for George Floyd. Two days later, Pope Francis called

With eyes closed, masks protecting their faces, white roses in hand and handwritten indicators that learn “Black Lives Matter,” Seitz and 12 different clergymen from the Diocese of El Paso knelt in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds on Monday.
They have been praying in silence for George Floyd, a black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police after an officer knelt on his neck for that very same period of time.
“Frankly, what I did and what I have said is only a very small way to take part in what so many are doing in their peaceful protests,” Seitz stated.
Two days after the clergy’s prayer, Seitz had simply completed celebrating Mass when he obtained a name on his cellphone from the pontiff himself.
In Spanish, Francis instructed Seitz how grateful he was for Seitz’s response to Floyd’s demise.
“Through me, he’s expressing his unity with everyone who is willing to step out and say this needs to change,” Seitz stated. “This ought to by no means occur once more. Wherever there’s a lack of respect for human beings, the place there is a judgment primarily based on the colour of their pores and skin, this needs to be rooted out.
“Whether it’s in law enforcement, in business, in government, in any aspect of our society, this has to change. And now we know very clearly that the Holy Father is making this his prayer.”
Francis called Floyd’s demise “tragic” and stated he’s praying for him and “all those others who have lost their lives as a result of the sin of racism.”