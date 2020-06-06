A bishop in El Paso kneeled in prayer for George Floyd. Two days later, Pope Francis called

With eyes closed, masks protecting their faces, white roses in hand and handwritten indicators that learn “Black Lives Matter,” Seitz and 12 different clergymen from the Diocese of El Paso knelt in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds on Monday.

They have been praying in silence for George Floyd, a black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police after an officer knelt on his neck for that very same period of time.

“Frankly, what I did and what I have said is only a very small way to take part in what so many are doing in their peaceful protests,” Seitz stated.

Two days after the clergy’s prayer, Seitz had simply completed celebrating Mass when he obtained a name on his cellphone from the pontiff himself.