A biracial woman says she was set on fire in Wisconsin. Authorities are now investigating the incident as a hate crime

The assault occurred early Wednesday morning when the woman was driving and stopped at a pink gentle and “heard someone yell out a racial epithet,” in accordance with a police incident report.

The woman just isn’t named in the report, however a household spokesperson recognized her as Althea Bernstein, a school scholar and a volunteer EMT.

“She looked and saw four men, all white. She says one used a spray bottle to deploy a liquid on her face and neck, and then threw a flaming lighter at her, causing the liquid to ignite,” learn the report, which was filed over the telephone.

Bernstein then “patted out the flames, and eventually drove home,” the report stated. “Her mother encouraged her to go to a hospital.”

Later on Wednesday, Bernstein known as 911 to report the incident, in accordance with Michael Johnson, the household spokesperson and president and CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. “Once it happened I don’t even remember anything, but your brain still has that fight or flight response that takes care of you,” Bernstein advised ABC’s “Good Morning America,” including that she drove herself to the emergency room. Bernstein has burn marks on her face and neck ache from the incident, Johnson stated. Police are working on acquiring permission to entry Bernstein’s hospital information, in accordance with Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain. Investigators are additionally surveillance photos to see if the incident was captured on digicam. “Our department believes victims, and we take their statement and then thoroughly investigate what they said happened to them,” DeSpain advised CNN Friday. “We believe this victim, and we are going to work with her and review all the video we can find.” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway launched a assertion saying the incident was “a horrifying and absolutely unacceptable crime that I will not tolerate in Madison.” “While we are still learning more about the details, current information suggests this may have been a premeditated crime targeted toward people of color, which makes the incident even more disturbing,” Rhodes-Conway stated. “I immediately reached out to the police when I learned of the incident, asking them to use all available resources to pursue the perpetrators as quickly as possible.”

