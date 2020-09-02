A Belgian town believed their first mayor’s heart was hidden in a local fountain. Now they’ve found it

And now, the legend has actually been shown real– after authorities found the organ while performing restorations.

The heart of Pierre David, the first mayor of Verviers, was found locked in a little coffin within the water fountain in August, city authorities have actually stated.

David ran Verviers from 1798 up until his death in 1839. In the 1880s authorities chose to move his heart from the town hall, where it had actually been kept, and rather location it in a box within a water fountain in the city’s center, CNN affiliate RTL reported.

The box has actually not been opened however is engraved with David’s name.