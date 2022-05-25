Your PC is always vulnerable to all sorts of cybercrimes and attacks when you don’t have antivirus software installed and active on it. Though you may take this lightly at first, consider how much personal and professional information you store and visit on your PC. And also, take into consideration how many online accounts, passwords, and usernames you type out on your PC each day to access, purchase, or use certain information.

With all this technology right at our disposal, it’s now easy to get your PC protected. So, just as easy as it would be for you to access your point spread information and place your next bet, you can learn how to download, install, and activate antivirus on your PC without needing the help of an expert. For detailed steps on this, you can keep reading for more.

Does Your Windows Have Built-in AntiVirus Software Already?

If you already have antivirus on your PC, then you won’t see the need to download and install another one. However, perhaps you’re looking for a more affordable or free alternative, so this would need you to go about the process of getting this new software on your PC.

In most cases, you’ll find that a brand new PC will already have installed an antivirus on it. This will then be the default option that the PC will use to protect the device.

To get standard protection that’s enough to get the job done, even a barebone antivirus can do the trick. Some software will come with more advanced features for added protection. However, you can find free and affordable options that will contain:

The safety you need to keep all your personal and private information protected from being accessed or viewed by unauthorized parties

Private online security

VPN access

Various privacy tools and much more

Types Of Antivirus

There are two types of antivirus- free and paid. Though we may assume that free software may have its disadvantages in a lot of important areas, you find leading software like Avast, Kaspersky, and Bitfdender leading the industry with top security that’s accessible to the public for free.

The secret here is to understand that both versions share the same core antivirus engines. Therefore, major security brands that offer free and paid versions offer the same protection from malware.

The core antivirus engine works to protect and shield your PC from viruses, harmful attachments in email messages, trojans, and pests. While some free versions may not go to the extent of offering additional features like warnings regarding dangerous websites or protection from spyware, you can rest assured that your basics are covered.

While free and more affordable options may seem light on the pocket, paid versions offering premium protection do come with their advantages. Here, you’ll find advanced features like:

Scam warnings that are found on social media

Having your webcam protected from snoopers

Password managers

Secure vaults where you’re able to store important data and information that can’t be corrupted

How To Install Antivirus On Your PC

Downloading and installing antivirus on your PC is just as easy as trying to do the same with another program or app. Here are the steps:

Check to see if your PC already has antivirus software on it by opening your ‘Settings’ app and clicking on ‘Apps’ to see the list of available apps already on the PC. If you can’t find one or would like to remove the one that you already have, you can disable the software by turning it off manually. Search and find credible antivirus software that will have everything you need to protect your PC. Download the software from the maker’s website, ensuring that your device has enough space to accommodate the new file. Click on the downloaded file once it’s complete and approve a notification or request to have the software make changes to your system. Allow the file to install. Once the software is installed, open it, and run a full scan of your PC so you can test to see that it works.

After running the scan and viewing the report, you can take action based on the feedback provided to you. If possible, set the software to run regular scans automatically so you’re immediately alerted of any malware on days that you may forget to run the scan.