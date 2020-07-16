A bearded Alex Trebek says he’s ‘feeling great’ in latest health update

The beloved host of “Jeopardy!” provided fans having an update on both his health and the show on Thursday. And like many other men during the pandemic, he seemingly have grown out his beard.

“There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days,” Trebek said at the time. “I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will.”

“There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on,” he added.

In Thursday’s update, Trebek also kept “Jeopardy!” fans in the find out about some “very special ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes that will be coming up in July.”

“For the first time ever, we are going to open the ‘Jeopardy!’ vaults and take another look at some of our favorite episodes, including the very first ‘Jeopardy!’ show I ever hosted, mustache and all,” that he said.

According to an announcement on the show’s web site, producers combed through 8,000 episodes to select 20 shows that “highlight key moments, contestants and gameplay over the course of 36 seasons, many of which have not been aired since their original broadcast.”

Starting July 20, fans should be able to watch weekly of the best episodes from the show’s first decade. The following week will show highlights from “Celebrity Jeopardy!” featuring stars like Carol Burnett, Regis Philbin and Martha Stewart.

“I can’t wait to return to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September,” Trebek said. “Meanwhile, my wish for all of you — stay safe.”