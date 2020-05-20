‘A beacon of hope’: tributes pour in for murdered teenager Aya Hachem | UK news

Five years after her household fled violence in Lebanon, a 14-year-old Aya Hachem sat along with her dad and mom at a charity occasion to assist traumatised refugees settle into life in Lancashire.

Hachem was not one to easily settle. She thrust herself into British life. She realized English, excelled in school, and have become one of the Children’s Society’s youngest ever trustees aged 16. She appeared destined to fulfil her ambition to develop into a global lawyer.









Aya Hachem. Photograph: Lancashire Police/PA



Her goals have been minimize horrifically quick on Sunday afternoon. Hachem, 19, was fatally shot from a passing automobile as she purchased groceries close to her dwelling in Blackburn. She was not the supposed sufferer of the assault, police mentioned.

As detectives arrested three extra folks on Wednesday, taking the full in custody to 9, those that knew Hachem expressed their horror at her homicide. “This is a family who came to this country looking for a better life and this is what’s happened,” mentioned Mark Russell, chief govt of Children’s Society, the place Hachem had been a youth trustee since 2017. “I’m just devastated.”

A rising pile of floral tributes have been left on the scene on King Street on Wednesday, the place a police cordon remained in place. One line of inquiry being investigated by police is that Hachem was the unintended sufferer of a botched drive-by capturing referring to a feud between two native teams.

Hachem was the oldest of 4 siblings in a household who arrived in Britain from Lebanon round 10 years in the past. A household buddy mentioned her father, Ismael, was shot in crossfire and moved his household to England following battle in the nation. He is alleged to have obtained his British citizenship final 12 months.

“It’s so sad, as she came here with big hopes and dreams and then is killed in such a horrific way. We hope they get justice for her,” mentioned Jade Akoum, 29, the sister of 17-year-old Yousef Makki, who was fatally stabbed in Cheshire final March. Her husband is pleasant with Hachem’s dad and mom.

Those who labored with Hachem mentioned she spoke little about her household’s expertise in fleeing Lebanon. But it appears clear that it motivated her: she was in her second 12 months of a regulation diploma on the University of Salford and vice-president of its regulation society. Her ambition, mentioned Russell, was to work in worldwide regulation.

“She was a remarkable young woman, a beacon of hope,” he informed the Guardian, after holding a digital minute’s silence with the charity’s management group.













The scene in Blackburn the place Aya Hachem was shot and killed. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian



“She spoke with such eloquence and such commitment and energy and experience and wasn’t afraid to say hard things and say things as they were, but with immense grace. She’s incredibly bright, energetic, passionate. She was a real advocate for other young people.”

The scene of her homicide is simply 500 yards from the workplace the place Hachem accomplished work expertise at an area regulation agency whereas finishing her A-levels in 2017.

Shabaz Ahmed, head of AA Law, mentioned he assumed the then-16-year-old had “been in Britain all her life” as she spoke superb English and received concerned in advanced authorized work. “She wasn’t just making cups of tea,” he mentioned. “She was very, very good, very likeable – and she sent us cakes and a thank-you card.”

Her college tutor, Paolo Sandro, recalled how he had given his college students a posh project on 31 October final 12 months, not realising it was Halloween. The subsequent morning, he mentioned, Hachem was the one scholar to indicate up. She introduced along with her three pages of written notes after staying up late to grapple with the work.













‘I was so much looking forward to witness the good she would have gone on to do in her life,’ mentioned former tutor Paolo Sandro. Photograph: Lancashire Police/PA



“I will never forget her smile when she realised she had now fully understood [the work],” he mentioned. “I was so much looking forward to witness the good she would have gone on to do in her life. It is devastating to think that we won’t see Aya once we are allowed to safely resume face-to-face university life. She was truly a remarkable young woman, and a pleasure to work with for all of us.”

Six males have been arrested on suspicion of her homicide, whereas two girls, aged 19 and 26, and one other man are being questioned on suspicion of helping an offender. All stay in police custody. Detectives have been given till Thursday afternoon to query the primary three suspects, who have been arrested on Monday.