A ban on SMIC will affect Huawei, Qualcomm and dozens of others – South China Morning Post

By
Jackson Delong
-

  1. A ban on SMIC will affect Huawei, Qualcomm and dozens of others  South China Morning Post
  2. U.S. considers blacklisting China’s largest chipmaker as tech tensions escalate  CNBC
  3. US weighs blacklisting top Chinese chipmaker  Reuters
  4. US considers blocking deals with China’s largest chip maker  Engadget
  5. US considers cutting trade with China’s biggest semiconductor manufacturer  MSN Money
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 20

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR