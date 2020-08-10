A baby is among 7 injured after car crashes into Mennonite horse and buggy

Jerusalem is about 50 miles southeast of Rochester.
The buggy ran the roadway and “smashed” apart, sending out all 7 residents into the ditch and field, the release stated.
Two grownups, an other half and other half, were carried with head injuries and a 7- year-old young boy was carried in important condition with several internal injuries. A 7- month-old baby likewise suffered internal injuries, according to the release.
The horse bring the buggy needed to be euthanized after suffering severe injuries in the crash, the release stated.
The motorist of the automobile was not injured, however the car included was seized and the mishap is under examination, according to the release.
Charges will be chosen pending the conclusion of the examination, Sheriff Ronald Spike informed CNN in an e-mail Sunday night.