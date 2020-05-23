A 96-year-old man in Yerevan recovered from coronavirus – Panorama

96-year-previous Seryozha Stepanyan was discharged from St. Grigor Lusavorich medical centres on Saturday after recovering from Covid-19.

Tsovinar Khachatryan. Public Relations officer on the medical centre, took to Facebook to share the information and posted a picture of the man, saying the man had no accompanying ailments.

“I am grateful foreign treated. I am 96 years old, yet the doctor said my heart is as health as that of a 20-year-old. I am lucky to go home on my own. Let all be healthy and stay safe to avoid hospitals,” grandpa Seryozha mentioned.