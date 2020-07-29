A 75-year-old Vietnam Veteran was pepper-sprayed in the face during protests in Portland

It’s uncertain from the video whether the police officer who sprayed Hastie is a regional or federal officer. The Department of Homeland Security did not react to CNN’s ask for remark.

The Portland Police Bureau informed CNN they have no talk about “this action by another agency.”

“The (officer) came up from behind me, I guess, and just got me directly. It blindsided me and I got a full dose of it,” Hastie informed CNN in an interview.

Hastie stated he approached the officers, who he thought to be released by the federal government, since he wished to inform them about the “horrifying” things American soldiers were entrusted with while abroad that he states individuals do not understand about.

“I wasn’t showing disrespect to them, I wasn’t yelling at them, I was saying, this is my story, and I want to tell you what’s going on because you work for the federal government. I worked for the federal government when I was in Vietnam and let me tell you what we did as a result of me taking an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States.”

After he’s sprayed in the video, Hastie stops and puts his turn over his eyes and is seen tearing and not able to open his eyes. “Boy, that was a direct spray,” he states.

It’s uncertain what happened at the scene prior to the video recording started.

Protests in Portland started almost 2 months back, triggered by the death of GeorgeFloyd While numerous were serene, current weeks saw violent clashes after the Trump administration deployed federal agents to react to the demonstrators. The President stated the effort was to safeguard federal residential or commercial property.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was in the middle of a crowd that was teargassed last week and has actually consistently required that federal representatives leave the city, calling their existence “unconstitutional.” In a minimum of one video, a representative is revealed tugging somebody off the street and putting them in an unmarked automobile.

The Justice Department’s inspector general said Thursday it will investigate the usage of force by federal police officers in both Portland and Washington, DC.

Veteran states he is ‘attesting’

In the video, Hastie informed numerous individuals who are heard talking with him that he had actually been out on the streets for 6 days in a row. He later on informed CNN he passed along photos he took and information of the protests to veterans groups throughout the nation.

“They are very anxious to hear about what’s going on in Portland other than what they’re seeing in the news. They would like to ask somebody that they know who’s on the ground that maybe could be a little bit more objective,” he stated.

Hastie informed CNN he’s lived in Portland for more than 4 years.

Following his time in Vietnam, he stated, he took part in numerous anti-war protests throughout the nation and would frequently provide authorities a “history lesson” like the one he stated he was offering prior to he was sprayed.

He stated he continues to head out to Portland’s streets in spite of the violent clashes in current days since he’s “committed to bearing witness.”