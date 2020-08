A 7-year-old boy in Georgia died of Covid-19, the youngest victim in the state

The boy was from Chatham County on Georgia’s coast, and had no underlying health conditions.

“Every COVID-19 death we report is tragic, but to lose someone so young is especially heart-breaking,” Dr. Lawton Davis, the Health Director for the Coastal Health District, said in a statement.

“We know that older individuals and those with underlying conditions are at higher risk of complications, but this is a disease everyone should take seriously,” Davis said.

The boy’s death isn’t the first among children in the US. In Florida alone, at least seven minors have died from Covid-19. Last month, a 9-year-old girl who had no underlying medical conditions was the youngest to die in the state.