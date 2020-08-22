A 6-year-old girl is the youngest person to die of Covid-19 in Florida

A 6-year-old girl from Hillsborough County ended up being the youngest person to die from coronavirus issues in Florida, health authorities stated.

The girl is amongst the 119 deaths reported by the state on Friday, according to information from the Florida Department of Health It’s uncertain whether she contracted the infection after being in contact with a recognized case or if her infection was travel associated.

The health department did not offer additional information. CNN has actually connectedto Florida Gov Ron DeSantis for remark.

Some context: Eight minors in Florida have actually passed away from Covid -19, according to the latest health records.

The previous youngest victim of Covid -19 was 9-year-old Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum. The girl, who had no recognized hidden health conditions, passed away July 18 in Putnam County.

Florida has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the United States. The state has actually reported 593,286 cases given that the pandemic started, according to a tally of cases from Johns Hopkins University.