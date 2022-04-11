The Goris Investigation Division of the Syunik Regional Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee is carrying out other investigative-judicial actions within the framework of the criminal case initiated under Article 104, Part 1, Article 235, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code: the circumstances of the murder of a 55-year-old resident of Goris to find out.

The alarm about the incident was received in 2022. On April 10, 2012, at 11:20 pm, a resident of Goris, born in 1966, was admitted to hospital with a diagnosis of “wound on the right front of the chest, gunshot wound of the left thigh, of a gunshot nature.” dead.

During the preliminary investigation of the criminal case, capsules were found at the scene, a forensic examination of the body was ordered, and a number of people were interrogated.

Necessary measures are taken to find out the identity of the alleged perpetrator, to find him and to present him to the body conducting the proceedings.

The investigation is underway.