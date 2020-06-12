A 50,000-year-old lake in India just turned pink and experts don’t know exactly why   – Armenian News

What caused the lake to turn pink?

That was the question on people’s minds across India after Lonar Lake in the state of Maharashtra suddenly changed hues in recent days.

Experts genuinely believe that the change is likely as a result of either increased salinity in the water, the presence of algae or a mix of both — like parts of Utah’s Great Salt Lake or Lake Hillier in Australia, according to CNN.

Gajanan Kharat, an area geologist, said in a video posted to Maharashtra Tourism’s Twitter feed, that this has happened before, but wasn’t as prominent.

“It’s looking particularly red this year because this year the water’s salinity has increased,” he said. “The amount of water in the lake has reduced and the lake has become shallower, so the salinity has gone up and caused some internal changes.”

Kharat said that researchers may also be investigating if the presence of red algae caused the color change.

Samples are being delivered to several labs, he said, and “once they have studied it we will be able to definitively say why the lake’s water has turned red.”