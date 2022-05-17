As a result of urgent investigative and judicial actions taken in the criminal case under investigation in the Malatia-Sebastia Investigation Division of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee, as well as joint measures taken with the relevant subdivisions of the RA Police, illegal deprivation of liberty was revealed.

The report on the mentioned case was received by a 32-year-old man in 2022. on May 7, at 8:00 pm, who reported that he had been threatened with death and arrested.

According to preliminary data, a dispute took place years ago between a 32-year-old man’s friend’s friend և, during which the latter, threatening to kill him with a gun if he turned soft, took him to his house against his will, tied his hands and feet with an electric screwdriver. injure his hand, punch him in the face, force him to do different things. Days later, in 2022. On May 5, at around 4:00 pm, the man fled, taking advantage of the fact that his hands and feet were not tied and the landlord was inattentive.

A criminal case has been initiated on the fact, according to the 2nd, 3rd points of the 2nd part of the 131th article of the RA Criminal Code, the 1st part of the 133rd article. The citizen was recognized as a victim and interrogated about the circumstances of the incident.

As a result of the measures taken, the identity of the person who allegedly kidnapped the citizen was found out. is a resident.

During the preliminary investigation, a forensic medical examination was appointed, the residence of the alleged perpetrator was searched in accordance with the law, during which an electric screwdriver, a wooden stick, glass drippers with ashes on the walls were found. Shrubs.

A resident of the city of Yerevan was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, depriving a person of his liberty illegally, and was interrogated.

The investigation is underway. Measures are taken to find out all the circumstances of the case, to provide an objective and comprehensive investigation, to check the circumstances indicated in the testimonies.