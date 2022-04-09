The Investigative Division of the Erebuni-Nubarashen Administrative Districts of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee is conducting an investigation to find out all the circumstances of a 38-year-old man attempting to kill his neighbor.

A 37-year-old man was diagnosed with “severe burn shock of the head, neck, chest, back and 45% of the body”.

As a result of the urgent measures taken, a number of circumstances of the man receiving the mentioned injuries were revealed.

According to preliminary data, on April 8, 2022, at around 6:30 pm, on the staircase of one of the buildings on Gurgen Maharu Street in Yerevan, a dispute over household issues took place between 37 և 38-year-old residents of the same building, during which the latter died illegally. He set fire to the house’s feet, then poured diesel fuel on it and burned it, but the crime could not be completed against his will, as the ambulance doctors arrived at the scene and provided first aid. is a medical center.

A criminal case has been initiated in connection with the incident, according to Article 34-104, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code, the preliminary investigation of which has been assigned to the investigation group.

During the preliminary investigation, the scene was found on the first floor staircase of the building, a plastic empty bottle, parts of an exploded firecracker were confiscated, and a number of people were interrogated. Forensic, forensic-chemical examinations were ordered to find out the circumstances of the criminal case.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a neighbor.

The investigation is underway. Other necessary investigative and judicial actions are taken to ensure an objective and comprehensive investigation.