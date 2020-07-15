A 33-year-old tech CEO was found dismembered in a New York apartment, law enforcement source says

The New York Police Department confirmed a man had been found dead Tuesday in a condo in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The source identified the man as tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh, a venture capitalist and CEO of Gokada , Nigeria’s motorcycle ride-hail company.

Saleh was last seen in surveillance footage Monday evening, stepping into the elevator in his apartment building in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, the source said.

A man dressed in all back — who, based on police, is suspected to be Saleh’s assailant — is seen in the video entering the elevator with him, in line with the official. The elevator in Saleh’s building goes straight to the apartment units there, the source said.

Once inside Saleh’s apartment, the so-called assailant started initially to attack him, the source said.

When the CEO’s sister went along to check in on him, she discovered Saleh’s torso in a place next to the living room, the state said. Other elements of his human body were stuffed into individual bags in the apartment, the source said. Police have not yet determined a motive behind the grisly attack, the source said. The NYPD is looking into the way the attacker exited the apartment building. Gokada confirmed Saleh’s “sudden and tragic” death on Twitter “Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us,” the company wrote. “Our hearts go out to his friends, family and all those feeling the pain and heartbreak we are currently experiencing, here at Gokada. All updates and changes will be communicated with you, as it unfolds. Forever in our hearts.” CNN has reached out to the medical examiner’s office and NYPD for further comment. As a high schooler, Saleh founded PrankDial.com, a website for prerecorded prank phone calls that, he wrote in 2018 , had generated over $10 million since its start. He continued to found and sell web sites throughout his teens and his time at Bentley University. Most recently, he founded the investment capital firm Adventure Capital , which invested in ride-sharing start-ups in countries like Bangladesh and Columbia. On Medium , where that he blogged regularly, he called his founding of Gokada “one of the most out there things” he’d ever done. His limited knowledge of Nigeria’s transportation system at first deterred Nigerians that he tried to recruit for his start-up. The company raised over $5 million and hired over 800 drivers, but Gokada’s business hit a snag earlier this season when Lagos banned commercial motorcycles in the city. Saleh filmed an impassioned plea on behalf of his employees to lift the ban. In the meantime, the business pivoted to delivery and was working toward launching a boat hailing service, he told CNN in February.





