The RA Investigative Committee has completed the preliminary investigation into the cases of a 31-year-old man trafficking a woman, aiding and abetting prostitution, beating, as well as providing false information to the civil registry offices.

As a result of other investigative and judicial actions carried out in the pre-trial proceedings, it was found out that the 31-year-old man had entered into a 20-year-old resident of Yerevan with the intentional intent to sexually exploit, keep or subjugate her. After some time, the woman refused to engage in prostitution, but the man, using violence against the woman, forced her to personally manage all the proceeds.

Besides, the 31-year-old man, not being a 20-year-old woman, in 2018. The biological father of the child, born in 1959, presented obviously false information about being the father of the child in the relevant territorial department of the Civil Registry Office, received a state certificate of paternity recognition.

The investigation revealed that the man died in 2021. On April 13, 2012, he had an argument with a 20-year-old woman’s mother over domestic issues, during which he beat her and caused bodily injury.

At the same time, it turned out that in 2021 In June, the man helped a number of people engage in prostitution in the city of Yerevan, in return for which he demanded money from them on a daily basis and received money.

Based on the obtained sufficient evidence, the 31-year-old man was charged with Article 132, Part 1, Articles 1691, 118, Article 262, Part 2, Clauses 1 and 5 of the RA Criminal Code. կալ Detention was chosen as a measure of restraint.

The investigation is over, the criminal case is sent to the prosecutor in charge of the trial, with the motion to send the indictment to confirm the indictment.