SHAMSHYAN.com reports that Andranik Parsadanyan, Senior Investigator for especially important cases of the same department, appointed by the decision of Gor Tadosyan, Head of the Investigation Department of the Traffic Crimes Investigation Department of the Yerevan Investigation Department of the Investigation Committee of Armenia, made a decision on April 26. Aram Navasardyan, 51, a resident of Ararat region, who ran over 29-year-old Sona Mnatsakanyan (pregnant), a resident of Ararat region, at the intersection of streets.

Parsadanyan chose Navasardyan as a precautionary measure not to leave the place of residence.

The latter works as a commander of the 3rd platoon of an officer platoon accompanying the traffic police, with the rank of police major.

If the court upheld the investigator’s motion, he would be transferred to the Vardashen penitentiary of the RA Ministry of Justice, a well-known “militia prison.”