Necessary measures are being taken in the Tavush Regional Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee to find out all the circumstances of the death of a couple living in the city of Ijan.

From Ijjan Medical Center in 2022 On April 8, at around 6:20 pm, a report was received that a 24-year-old resident of Ijjan community of Tavush region had committed suicide by hanging herself from the roof of a barn near one of the houses in Lusadzor settlement.

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 110, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code.

On the same day, at around 8:35 pm, another report was received from the same medical center: a 35-year-old resident of Aygehovit settlement, Ijjan community, committed suicide by hanging himself from the roof of his basement.

A criminal case has been initiated in connection with the incident, according to Article 110, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code.

As a result of urgent investigative-judicial actions carried out during the preliminary investigation, it was found out that the mentioned persons are spouses. A decision was made to join the initiated criminal cases in one proceeding, the preliminary investigation of which was assigned to the investigation group.

In order to find out the circumstances of essential importance in the criminal case, forensic medical examinations of the corpse were appointed, examinations of the scene և corpse were carried out, a number of persons were interrogated about the circumstances of the incident, confiscations were made.

The preliminary investigation continues. Measures are taken to find out all the circumstances of the spouses’ death, including the motive, to provide an objective and comprehensive investigation, and to check the circumstances indicated in the testimony.

Instructions were given to the investigation body.