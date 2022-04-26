On April 26, at 6:24 pm, the police operative control center received a report that an SUV had run over a woman near the intersection of Leo-Paronyan streets.

According to the preliminary data, the citizen was run over by a “Toyota” car of the Traffic Police, which was in service.

The victim was taken to “Nairi” medical center. The circumstances are found out by examination.

168.am reports that a citizen was run over by one of Nikol Pashinyan’s cars in the section of Leo-Paronyan-Proshyan streets. The victim is a 19-year-old woman.

She was pregnant and died at the hospital. The fruit could not be saved.

According to eyewitnesses, the crashed car did not stop, did not provide assistance to the citizen.