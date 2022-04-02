On April 1, at around 6:00 pm, in the Paravakar settlement of the Tavush region, a 17-year-old driver of a GAZ-53 accidentally ran over his nephew, 3-year-old Artyom Chitchyan, who died at the hospital.
An investigation is underway.
Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.
RA POLICE
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.