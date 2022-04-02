On April 1, at around 6:00 pm, in the Paravakar settlement of the Tavush region, a 17-year-old driver of a GAZ-53 accidentally ran over his nephew, 3-year-old Artyom Chitchyan, who died at the hospital.

An investigation is underway.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.

RA POLICE