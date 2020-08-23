A 16-year-old girl died after falling off a ledge at New York’s Zoar Valley

Sheriff’s deputies and New York State Police cannon fodders showed up at the scene after getting a number of 911 calls prior to 6 p.m. reporting that a woman had actually fallen off a ledge, according to a press release from theCattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office

The teen, whose name was not launched, sustained deadly injuries from the fall, the constable’s workplace stated.

Zoar Valley has to do with 40 miles south ofBuffalo The 3,014-acre Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area, made up of public and personal land, is understood for its “spectacular scenery created by its deep gorge, sheer cliffs, flowing waterfalls, and dense forests,” according to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation.

The department alerts visitors to remain on significant routes due to “hazards associated with rocks, steep slopes, cliffs and swift water.”