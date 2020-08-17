A 14,000-year-old puppy, whose perfectly preserved body was found in Russia, munched on a woolly rhino for its last meal

Russian scientists initially excavated the preserved, furry body of the canine– which might be a pet dog or a wolf– from a website in Tumat, Siberia, in 2011.

Inside the 14,000-year-old puppy’s stomach was a hairy piece of tissue. At initially, researchers presumed the piece came from a cave lion, due to the fact that of its great yellow fur. But tests by professionals at Stockholm’s Natural History Museum informed a various story.

“When they got the DNA back, it didn’t look like a cave lion,” Love Dalen, a teacher of evolutionary genes at the Centre for Palaeogenetics, a joint endeavor in between Stockholm University and the Swedish Museum of Natural History, informed CNN.

“We have a reference database and mitochondrial DNA from all mammals, so we checked the sequence data against that and the results that came back — it was an almost perfect match for woolly rhinoceros,” Dalen stated.

“It’s completely unheard of. I’m not aware of any frozen Ice Age carnivore where they have found pieces of tissue inside,” he stated. After radiocarbon dating the sample, professionals identified that the rhino skin was around 14,400 years of ages. “This puppy, we understand currently, has actually been dated to approximately 14,000 years earlier. We likewise understand that the woolly rhinoceros goes extinct 14,000 years earlier. So, possibly, this puppy has actually consumed among the last staying …

