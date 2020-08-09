A 103-year-old woman got her first tattoo to cross it off her bucket list

Dorothy Pollack, who turned 103- years-old in June, is costs her days going through her bucketlist Her first experience? A frog tattoo in honor of the something she enjoys more than beer and hamburgers.

On June 16, she commemorated her birthday in a retirement home in Muskegon, Michigan, where she invested months in seclusion throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“Covid-19 had her in prison for months,” Teresa Zavitz-Jones, her granddaughter, informed CNN, referring to her grandma’s lockdown scenario at the retirement home.

“The nurse in the home said she was horribly depressed and we needed to get her out. We couldn’t see her so we had no idea how she really was. She’s extremely hard of hearing so phone calls were not helpful.”

Weeks after she was released from the retirement home, out of no place Pollack chose she desired atattoo . “It was pretty exciting because years ago my grandson wanted me to get one and I wouldn’t do it,” Pollack informed CNN. “All of a sudden, I decided I would like to have one. And if I could, a frog. Because I like frogs,” she chuckled. On Friday, Pollack rolled up her sleeves and patiently endured thetattoo While the majority of people would flinch and flinch at the sensation of a needle on their skin, she hardly moved a muscle. “She took it like a champ. I didn’t even see her wince. Maybe she …

