A 10-year-old Ohio boy has raised over $315,000 to provide bulletproof vests for police dogs

He had been watching a show with his family almost two years ago when he noticed the K-9 wasn’t as protected as his handler.
“We were watching the show together and I didn’t even notice that the dog wasn’t wearing a vest,” Leah Tornabene, Brady’s mom, told CNN.
“I was quite surprised that a child at age eight could recognize that there was an issue there, and that he could find a solution to fix that problem. It made me very proud to see him doing this.”
The observation sparked the start of Brady’s K9 Fund, a non-profit that raises money to supply bullet proof vets to police and military dogs. He created a GoFundMe page, which allowed him to buy the first four vests.
Now, so far, Brady has supplied over 257 dogs with vests and has raised over $315,000. He has supplied vests for dogs in 23 states and in Canada. He’s also supplied vests for military dogs in Afghanistan.
Several dogs have stood out to the 10-year-old, but one remains his favorite.
“K-9 Benny (is my favorite) because his handler was so thankful he started crying,” Brady said, adding that he’s become good friends with Benny’s handler.
Recently, Brady also ventured into a new local project. He created a dog park in Brunswick, Ohio, near his hometown, that is closed one day a week to…